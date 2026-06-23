BHP, Rio Tinto and Caterpillar advance battery-electric haul truck testing

BHP, Rio Tinto and Caterpillar have launched a trial of two Cat 793 XE Early Learner battery-electric haul trucks at a mine-site demonstration in Western Australia’s Pilbara as part of an industry-first collaboration. Credit: Caterpillar

BHP, Rio Tinto and Caterpillar have launched a trial of two Cat 793 XE Early Learner battery-electric haul trucks at BHP’s Jimblebar iron ore mine in Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

The companies said the trucks arrived at Jimblebar late last year after safety validation and controlled testing at Caterpillar’s Tucson Proving Ground in the U.S. The trial has logged more than 100 hours of operation and more than 200 test laps.

"Decarbonizing haulage across the Pilbara is a complex challenge that is going to require collaboration across industry to solve," said Matthew Holcz, Rio Tinto Iron Ore chief executive.

"Working side by side in the Pilbara’s demanding environment allows us to validate battery-electric trucks and charging infrastructure in the exact conditions our customers face," said Thad Litkenhus, Caterpillar Resource Industries vice-president of product management.

The next phase will evaluate dynamic charging technology designed to charge trucks while in motion.