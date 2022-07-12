BinMaster unveils sensor for non-hazardous, free-flowing dry materials

Climbing ladders to check bin levels is stressful. Repeatedly checking to see if bins are full is tiresome. BinMaster recently unveiled a new sensor to solve these common issues. The BM-25 bin level indicator provides a new way to manage materials in bins or silos. It alerts operators to high or low levels or when chutes or conveyors are clogged. It is a simple and convenient way to stop overflowing product or wasting valuable material in the bottom of a bin.

Ideal for bins and silos, the BM-25's simple mechanism activates a sensitive micro-switch to indicate when material reaches the level of the switch in the bin. The pressure switch alerts when it senses high or low levels. Typically, it is wired to a light, horn or alarm panel. The switch has a silicone diaphragm and is enclosed in a nylon housing, designed to increase durability. There are models to mount internally or externally. Its corrosion-free polymer construction is perfect for any business storing dry bulk solids.

The BM-25’s goal is to answer the long-asked question, “Is it full yet?” with an affordable and convenient solution.By eliminating repeated climbing to measure material. The BM-25 diaphragm switch takes the guesswork out of material management and is a better way to utilize manpower.

To learn more about BinMaster's latest product release, visit www.binmaster.com.