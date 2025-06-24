Blasting companies unify under one name

A new standard has been set in the blasting and demolition industry. Dykon Demolition, Precision Blasting Services, and Academy Blasting have officially unified under one name: DetX — The Explosive Experts.

A company statement reads: “DetX is not a rebrand. It is a redefinition of what explosive services and training can and should be. At a time when infrastructure is aging, environmental sensitivity is rising, and public scrutiny is at an all-time high, DetX exists to deliver technical precision, field reliability, and uncompromising safety in the most complex blasting environments on Earth.”

Dr. Anthony Konya, founder and CEO of DetX, added: “High-consequence blasting™ isn’t a market niche. It’s a mission. Our role is to bring absolute clarity, control, and confidence to the projects where everything is on the line. That’s why DetX was built - to answer the challenges no one else is equipped to handle.”

DetX combines five decades of leadership across blasting engineering, explosive demolition, critical infrastructure takedown, and training.

With operations spanning North America and projects across six continents, the company offers an unmatched depth of expertise in:

• Explosive demolition and implosion

• Rock blasting, underwater blasting and infrastructure removal

• Blast engineering, vibration modeling and regulatory navigation

• Emergency response for misfires, unstable structures and explosives disposal

• Explosives training and certification for contractors and agencies whether working beside power stations, urban cores, marine environments, or occupied structures.

The company statement concludes: “DetX brings together elite technical personnel and disciplined field execution to solve problems where failure is not an option. This consolidation under the DetX brand streamlines every service line - giving clients a single partner capable of handling design, execution, compliance, safety, and post-blast support across the full explosives lifecycle. DetX now stands as the definitive answer for high-consequence blasting - the projects that demand more than just detonation. They demand expertise.”

The new unified company will release more details over the next few weeks.