Boart Longyear introduces Impakt line of rock tool bits for enhanced drilling performance

Boart Longyear announced the release of its Impakt line of rock tool bits in a move the company says maintains its position as an industry front-runner in safety, reliability, and productivity.

The development of the Impakt line was spearheaded by Boart Longyear's rock toolsteam, who employed state-of-the-art computational modeling techniques. Their analysis revealed a previously unrecognized inefficiency in traditional bit designs: a dead pool at the core of these designs leading to considerable energy wastage due to inadequate flushing mechanisms.

To address this issue, the Impakt top hammer bit features an innovative Racewayface profile protected by a pending patent. This distinctive face profile eradicates the dead pool, resulting in increased energy transfer along the drill string and overall drilling performance.

The company says third-party testing confirms the Impakt bit design to actively clear cuttings from the entire cutting surface. The introduction of this technology has accelerated flushing speeds by 25%, thereby propelling the penetration rate by an average of 18%.

Jeff Hogan, the global product line manager for rock tools at Boart Longyear, said, “Real world trials using a range of OEM drifters demonstrated alignment with our developmental testing and validated our innovation to deliver value for our customers.”

The Impakt tool line will debut with a precisely curated assortment of bits engineered for underground long hole drilling. Available in sizes ranging from 64 mmto 89 mm, these bits are equipped with hemispherical or parabolic carbides to suit varied drilling needs.

