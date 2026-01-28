British Columbia lifts budget to support mineral claims permitting

Canada's British Columbia has committed an additional C$3 million to improve the province's mineral claims permitting and consultation framework.

Under the initiative, which was announced on the first day of AME Roundup 2026 held in Vancouver, the BC government will provide another $1 million for extra staff to support fixed permitting timelines. A further $2 million will support the Mineral Claims Consultation Framework (MCCF) that began on March 25, 2025.

The additional funding coincides with BC Premier David Eby's announcement of a record $750.9 million in mineral exploration expenditures. Adjusted for inflation, this represents the fourth highest since 1990.

The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) welcomed these additional measures, stating that "properly resourcing the MCCF is key to getting early-stage mineral exploration and prospecting back on track."

According to Association, the MCCF has struggled to meet its service timeline of 90-120 days, currently averaging 127. Information released by the Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals this month indicated a decline in mineral claims staking of 29% and a 60% decline in the area of claims staked against the seven-year average.

"This is a key initiative to assist prospectors and junior miners," AME president and CEO Todd Stone said in a press release. "AME will continue to work with government to make sure that these dollars are put to use immediately and efficiently to help deliver on the government’s promise of fixed permitting timelines for all explorers."

Earlier in the day, AME announced the launch of its Minerals for Tomorrow campaign to highlight the need for a strong mineral exploration sector to supply the future materials the world needs for everything from our devices to clean technology and defence.