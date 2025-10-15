bRocks launching industry’s first complete AI platform for mining insights

bRocks, an all-in-one AI-based platform for mining intelligence, is scheduled to launch on October 18. The platform aims to enhance the management, understanding, and optimization of mining operations by integrating exploration data, operational information, compliance, and investment insights into a unified system.

At its foundation, bRocks employs an AI-driven intelligence engine designed to support decision-making, improve efficiency, and assist the mining sector in managing increasing demand for critical minerals.

Critical minerals play a vital role in energy transition initiatives, electric mobility, and technological development. bRocks provides geologists, operators, and investors with a centralized digital environment that connects exploration, operational activities, and investment processes.

Odai Nabut, head of business development at OLAH Palace Trading LLC, said: “bRocks was built to unify mining intelligence. It connects data, people, and processes into one evolving system that accelerates discovery, extraction, and development,”

Unlike traditional systems that depend on dispersed reports, bRocks learns and adapts in real-time, facilitating quicker and more informed decision-making.

As demand for minerals continues to grow, mining companies face challenges related to managing complex data sets and fragmented workflows. bRocks offers real-time project visibility, from exploration to production, and provides integrated intelligence that links compliance, investment, and operational data. This platform aims to improve decision-making for geologists, operators, and investors.

By consolidating these functions, the platform seeks to reduce inefficiencies, accelerate project execution, and optimize returns on exploration and development activities.

The development of bRocks took place in Morocco and the United States. It reflects Morocco’s expanding mining sector and aligns with a global trend toward more efficient, transparent, and technology-driven resource management. The platform supports responsible growth and offers an innovative approach to mineral asset management.

bRocks will be available starting October 18, 2025, at www.bRocks.APP. Organizations interested in pilot programs, system integration, or partnership opportunities are encouraged to contact the team for demonstrations and discussions.