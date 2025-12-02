Brokk launches next-gen demolition technology

Brokk, a manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, launched Brokk SmartPower+, a new generation of robots. The range included models 70+, 170+, 200+, 300+ and 500+, featuring improvements in endurance, intelligence and operability.

The new SmartPower+ robots offered increased operational uptime with consistent power delivery. Engineered with robust components, the machines were designed to withstand shock, temperature, and vibrations. All new robots and control boxes had dust and water protection equivalent to IP65. The company reduced cables and connectors by 87%, aiming to minimize weak points and facilitate servicing and troubleshooting.

Brokk introduced a new lightweight control box weighing less than 3kg. It featured tilted joysticks, more accessible features, and faster dual charging. The control box included Brokk QuickSwitch and new settings intended to simplify operation.

The machines incorporated visual status updates through light indicators and a two-way communication system to relay machine status to the operator in real time. The system alerted operators about power supply issues or machine statuses. SmartPower+ was designed to accommodate future over-the-air upgrades.

Martin Krupicka, CEO of Brokk Group, stated: "With nearly five decades of experience, Brokk understands the challenges many industry professionals face in finding skilled operators to get the job done right. This is precisely why we are committed to creating solutions for both seasoned professionals and new operators alike, setting a new benchmark in the demolition landscape."

Krupicka also commented: "We are thrilled to introduce SmartPower+, a new generation of demolition robots that redefine the demolition landscape. This innovative advancement reflects Brokk's dedication to pushing the limits and providing operators cutting-edge machines that surpass expectations."

