Canada Nickel moves forward with Timmins-Cochrane nickel projects

Canada Nickel (TSX V: CNC; US-OTCQB: CNIKF) announced it has filed independent technical reports. These reports, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101), support the initial mineral resource estimate for its Midlothian nickel sulphide project and Bannockburn nickel sulphide project, both located near Timmins, Ontario.

The company confirmed no material differences exist in the reports from the results disclosed in its news release dated December 18, 2025. The mineral resource estimate, effective as of December 15, 2025, aligns with the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Reserves (November 29, 2019).

The two full technical reports, issued February 2, 2026, and bearing an effective date of December 15, 2025, are titled "National Instrument 43-101 Initial Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report for the Midlothian Ni-Co-Pd-Pt Deposit, Midlothian Nickel Sulphide Project," and "National Instrument 43-101 Initial Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report for the Bannockburn Ni-Co-Pd-Pt Deposit, Bannockburn Nickel Sulphide Project." Caracle Creek International Consulting Inc. prepared the Reports for Canada Nickel.

