Canada Nickel secures mandate for US$600M tax credit facility

Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby. Credit: The Northern Miner

Canada Nickel has appointed SB1 Markets AS as exclusive advisor to arrange debt financing of up to US$600 million to help advance its Crawford nickel project.

The company said the facility would allow it to monetize investment tax credits expected to be generated by construction of the project. Canada Nickel expects the financing to be arranged by the end of 2026, ahead of a final investment decision on Crawford targeted for 2027.

Canada Nickel CEO and director Mark Selby said the company is “very pleased” to work with SB1 Markets, citing its experience in debt financing for natural resource projects.

“This bridge financing is central to Crawford’s overall capital structure; it allows us to deploy Canada’s generous investment tax credits available for critical mineral projects in Canada to fund more than half of the equity capital we need to build Crawford,” Selby said.

SB1 Markets is a Nordic investment bank headquartered in Norway and Sweden.