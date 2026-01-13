Crawford project secures coveted 1P1P status in Ontario

The Ontario government has designated the Crawford nickel project as the second project to advance under its new one project, one process (1P1P) framework, Canada Nickel announced. The TSX-V and OTCQB-listed company's project will benefit from streamlined permitting and review processes across provincial ministries.

Ontario's selection of Crawford for the 1P1P framework highlights the project's advanced status, scale, and strategic importance within the province's critical minerals strategy. The framework aims to align timelines, responsibilities, and information sharing for major mining developments.

"Ontario is moving at lightning speed to open this 100% Canadian owned mine to create 4,000 jobs for Canadian workers. In 2026, our government is going full-tilt to unlock one of the world's largest nickel deposits that will supercharge our economy and help end China's critical mineral dominance. 'Made-in -Canada' from start to finish, as we build a domestic supply chain that includes the Western world's largest nickel sulphide mine, a new nickel processing plant and downstream alloy production facility," Stephen Lecce, Ontario minister of energy and mines, stated.

"Today's announcement underscores the strategic significance of the Crawford Nickel Project for Ontario and the province's ambition to establish a world-leading, Made-in-Ontario critical minerals supply chain. Crawford is purpose-built to anchor a new low-carbon mining and clean metals manufacturing corridor in Northeastern Ontario - driving long-term economic growth, creating high-quality jobs, and ensuring that value generation remains within the province," Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel, commented.

He added: "As the only mining project in Canada to secure this type of endorsement from both federal and provincial governments, today's announcement strengthens our commitment to commencing construction by year-end. We look forward to working with the province through its newly announced Critical Minerals Processing Fund to help realize these ambitions."

Canada Nickel has confirmed the 1P1P framework will complement, not replace, its existing commitments to Indigenous Nations, environmental stewardship, and regulatory standards. The company emphasizes that the framework aims to enhance government coordination and efficiency while maintaining high standards for project development and community engagement.

The Crawford project has already achieved several regulatory milestones. In November 2024, it became the first mining project in Canada to submit an Impact Statement under the amended Impact Assessment Act, 2019. The project's designation under the 1P1P framework and its referral to the federal Major Projects Office in November 2025 further solidify its path toward accelerated development.