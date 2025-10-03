Canada Post strike delays the delivery of CMJ’s print edition; October digital now live

With Canada Post workers on strike, delivery of Canadian Mining Journal’s print edition will be delayed. Subscribers will receive their copy once service resumes. In the meantime, readers can access the full October Digital Edition online. The issue features industry news, insights in ESG-related topics, updates on mining in Quebec and Atlantic Canada, and analysis of the latest regulations. Access it here: https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/digital-edition/october-2025

Finally, our team regrets the inconvenience to print subscribers.