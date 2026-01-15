Canadian-Brazilian partnership aims to revolutionize mining tech

The Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation (CEMI), which manages the national Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA) Network, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IPT – Instituto de Pesquisas Tecnológicas do Estado de São Paulo, one of Brazil's leading technological development institutions.

This agreement strengthens Canada–Brazil collaboration in science, technology, and mining innovation. It combines MICA's agile commercialization ecosystem with IPT's world-class research and technical expertise to accelerate the development, deployment, and international scaling of innovative technologies, emphasizing critical minerals and sustainable mining.

The MoU establishes a comprehensive, long-term framework for cooperation designed to create measurable results for innovators. It focuses on technology commercialization, joint R&D, knowledge exchange, ecosystem access, and soft-landing programs.

The partners will jointly support the scale-up and market adoption of technologies, ensuring Canadian and Brazilian innovations reach new global markets faster. They will foster collaborative research, development, and innovation projects across multiple industrial sectors. The agreement promotes researcher and expert mobility between Canada and Brazil and develops technological education initiatives, including specialization programs.

CEMI and IPT will jointly organize events, workshops, and technical forums to provide innovators with direct access to networks and decision-makers in both countries. They will also enable structured pathways for companies seeking internationalization, allowing SMEs to explore new markets, test technologies, and engage with global partners.

This strategic partnership will give Canadian SMEs access to IPT's state-of-the-art facilities and deep Brazilian industrial network, while helping IPT's partners access Canadian expertise and markets. The collaboration aims to accelerate innovation in mining and related sectors, fostering economic growth and technological advancement in both countries.

More information can be obtained at www.Cemi.ca and www.Ipt.br/home/