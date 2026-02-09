Canadian mining firm confirms fate of kidnapped workers

Vizsla Silver (TSE: VZLA) , a Canadian mining firm, confirmed Monday to CTV News and other news outlets that several workers abducted from its Mexican project site have been found dead. The incident occurred last month when ten employees were kidnapped from the company's mine near Concordia, Sinaloa, triggering a search operation by local authorities and military forces.

The company stated it had received information from multiple families about the deaths of their relatives who were taken from the project site. Vizsla Silver is currently awaiting official confirmation from Mexican authorities and plans to provide updates as appropriate. Sinaloa is noted by security experts as one of Mexico's most dangerous states.

On Friday, the Mexican attorney general's office reported discovering human remains in the search area but did not specify the number of bodies found. Additionally, four suspects have been arrested in connection with the workers' disappearance.

The Sinaloa state prosecutor's office previously reported that a Vizsla representative alerted authorities about the abduction on January 24. Local media outlets described the kidnapping as carried out by armed individuals who seized the employees from their accommodations in Concordia.

Omar García Harfuch, Mexico's Security Secretary, has implicated the Los Chapitos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel in the kidnapping. This group maintains allegiance to the offspring of notorious drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.

The abduction took place on January 23, when armed individuals stormed the "La Clementina" housing facilities of the mining company. The assailants forcibly removed a diverse group of employees, including geologists, engineers, and security personnel. The majority of the victims are Mexican citizens.

García Harfuch's statement connects one of Mexico's most powerful criminal organizations to this violent act against the mining industry. The involvement of the Los Chapitos faction suggests a potential expansion of cartel activities beyond traditional drug trafficking into other sectors of the economy.

This incident highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by businesses operating in certain regions of Mexico, where organized crime groups wield significant influence and engage in activities beyond narcotics trade.

Michael Konnert, Vizsla's president and CEO, expressed the company's devastation over the tragic loss of life. He emphasized their focus on recovering those still missing and supporting affected families and employees during this challenging time.

Global Affairs Canada stated on January 29 that it was unaware of any Canadian citizens among the abductees but was closely monitoring the situation.

Vizsla Silver has been developing the Panuco silver and gold project in the region. A promotional video from September 2023 highlighted the company's local workforce and described Vizsla as an aggressive explorer in the silver industry.

Global Affairs Canada advised extreme caution and recommends avoiding non-essential travel to parts of Sinaloa due to violent conflicts between armed groups vying for control of the drug trade.