Canadian mining star Ned Goodman passes

Canadian miners are mourning the passing of industry heavyweight Ned Goodman (1936-2022).

Montreal-born Goodman applied his geological training and business acumen to help build several successful mining companies, perhaps most notably International Corona and Kinross Gold (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC). He also nurtured many other mineral-producing companies through astute and timely investments.

In addition to being an outstanding member of the philanthropic community, Montreal-born Goodman was considered one of the leading architects of Canada’s investment management industry.

He founded the first exploration flow-through partnership with his partners, CMP Group, which has raised billions since the 1980s by funding exploration campaigns and developing mining and petroleum companies. It led to job generation and benefits for rural and northern economies in Canada. He was also the driving force of the Dundee group of financial companies, which grew under his leadership from a $300 million base to a $50 billion mutual fund entity.

An early interest in science prompted Goodman to obtain a BSc degree in geology from McGill University. When geological employment was sparse, and Noranda laid off Goodman in 1960, the business world also caught his attention. It led to him achieving an MBA degree from the University of Toronto in 1962.