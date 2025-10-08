Cartier strikes high‑grade near surface gold at Cadillac

Cartier Resources (TSXV: ECR) released assay results that have confirmed near surface high-grade gold mineralization potential at its Cadillac project in Quebec.

The company announced its second set of assay results from the Main Sector, specifically the VG9 zone, from its fully funded 100,000 metre drill program (two rigs) on the company’s 100%-owned Cadillac project near Val-d’Or, Abitibi, Quebec. VG9 lies about 200 metres north of existing mineral resources, offering potential to lower development costs and improve operational efficiency and project economics.

Main Sector VG9 Zone drill results: Hole CA25-261: 35.5 g/t gold over 0.5 metres with visible gold at ~125 metres; Hole CA25-267: 20.4 g/t gold over 0.5 metres with visible gold at ~55 metres; Hole CA25-259: 4.4 g/t gold over 3.0 metres, including 7.2 g/t gold over 1.0 metres with visible gold at ~60 metres; and Holes CA25-261 and CA25-267 are 95 metres apart.

Company officials pointed that Holes CA25-259, CA25-261 and CA25-267 confirm a newly defined, near-surface, high-grade VG9 gold zone. Mineralization currently extends at least 75 m along strike and 125 m down dip, indicating material upside.

Work teams will continue drilling VG9 to expand the zone (targeting 150–300 m) and to progress toward a future mineral inventory. Concurrent drilling targets VG10, ~200 m east of VG9, which hosts similar mineralization. Additional exploration drilling will test priority regional targets within Main Sector, guided by structural and geological models and VRIFY AI targeting, to pursue further discoveries.

Philippe Cloutier, president and CEO of Cartier, said: "The new high-grade gold results from VG9 further demonstrate the growing potential of the deposit at depth, with mineralization remaining open. Importantly, this zone is strategically located near surface and close to the proposed underground infrastructures outlined in our latest economic study. As such, VG9 could be efficiently integrated into our future mine plan, potentially enhancing Cadillac project economics."

Ronan Deroff, vice president of exploration of Cartier, stated: "The VG9 zone is hosted within sedimentary rocks (wacke-mudrock) including localized conglomeratic sections (Cadillac Group). These rock types have historically been underexplored and undervalued in previous exploration strategies across the region. However, recent results mark a significant technical breakthrough, highlighting the untapped potential of these geological settings and meaningful exploration upside at Main Sector."

Cartier pointed to a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) (using US$1,750/oz gold) that demonstrated economic viability for a 2-km segment (average annual production 116,900 oz over a 9.7-year mine life).

The PEA results highlighted the following: Indicated: 720,000 oz (7.1 Mt at 3.1 g/t gold). Inferred: 1,633,000 oz (18.5 Mt at 2.8 g/t gold). Top of Form

