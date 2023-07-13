Case study: Eriez magnetic mill liners boost safety, reduce energy use at Peru mine 

A new report from Eriez reveals how its magnetic mill liners (MML) are significantly improving safety standards, energy efficiency, and operational longevity at the Nexa Resources N.A. installation in the central Andes of Peru. The MML is a wear-resistant steel-encased magnet that combines the best qualities of steel and magnetic liners.

Each MML is composed of individual sections that are much lighter than traditional liners, facilitating safer and easier installation procedures. Weighing only 20 to 40 kg per section, the MML eliminates the requirement for specialized cranes within the mill, streamlining operations and enhancing safety protocols. Nexa even credits the MMLs installation with contributing to the company’s achievement of a major Peruvian safety award.

There are considerable environmental advantages associated with the implementation of MMLs. Heavier steel liners require enormous fuel consumption for transportation and material handling while lightweight MMLs can be installed by hand. Additionally, Nexa reports a significant reduction in noise levels with the MML, creating a more favourable work environment overall.

The case study also highlights the energy-efficient aspects of MMLs. In traditional ball mills, small ball chips do not contribute to the grinding process, leading to wasted energy. However, MMLs effectively eliminate the presence of small ball chips, resulting in energy savings of up to 11% during the grinding process.

The durability of MMLs is exceptional. Unlike conventional liners that necessitate frequent replacement, the Eriez MML has garnered a track record of success through many installations in diverse mining operations worldwide. These installations provide evidence that MMLs outlast rubber or metallic liners by two to three times.

To learn more about Eriez magnetic mill liners, and to download the report, visit www.Eriez.com.