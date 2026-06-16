Cat Lake, First Mining strike $4M deal to launch all‑season road

Springpole gold project camp. Credit: First Mining Gold.

Cat Lake First Nation and First Mining Gold have finalized an agreement to begin development on an all-season access road linking Cat Lake to Sioux Lookout, Ont.

The deal includes up to $4 million in funding from First Mining for permitting, clearing, geotechnical work and engineering design. The project is scheduled to start in summer 2026.

First Mining said the deal is vital to the development of its Springpole Gold project in northwestern Ontario. “Year-round infrastructure is vital to the project's long-term viability and ensures that economic benefits are shared within the local community. We are grateful for the leadership and efforts of the Chief and council of Cat Lake First Nation,” said Dan Wilton, the CEO of First Mining.

Chief Russell Wesley of Cat Lake called the infrastructure a “major socioeconomic win” for the entire region. “My mandate as chief was to establish an all-season road that ends decades of isolation, improves safety and healthcare and lowers living costs,” Wesley said in a news release. “First Mining Gold management has shown true partnership by putting real money on the table to start engineering.”

The road has been a key priority for the First Nation, as outlined in its Band Council Resolution in May 2026. The project has support from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and aligns with the Cat Lake–Lac Seul joint authorization of the Springpole project, which requires all corridor work to meet 35 cultural and ecological conditions set through the Anishinaabe‑led impact assessment.