Cat Precision Mining initiative makes mine-to-mill theory a reality

Caterpillar’s advanced mining vision, Cat Precision Mining is designed to improve and streamline every step of the mining process, from extraction to processing, bringing mine-to-mill theory into reality. It integrates a suite of Cat and third-party technologies into the Cat MineStar ecosystem. Real-time data will be aggregated, reported, and analyzed through the Cat Intelligent Decision support system.

Cat Precision Mining features a suite of Cat and third-party technologies, including sensors installed across the site’s mobile equipment, processing plant, and other fixed assets, all integrated into the Cat MineStar ecosystem. Leveraging data from Caterpillar, Caterpillar company Peck Tech Consulting, and collaborating partner technologies from Orica Digital Solutions, IMA Engineering, Stream Systems, Skycatch, and Information Alignment, the advanced mining solution will help operations more rapidly and precisely adjust their planning activities based on measured orebody variations that are present.

Providing the tools customers need to make quick and accurate decisions, Cat Precision Mining will enable blast plans designed in 3D, while collecting rock property data to help optimize blast designs that accommodate for natural orebody variations. The intelligent mining solution will gather data related to blast fragmentation, muck pile uniformity, payload, and ore material properties for efficient material handling and assists with making sure the right material gets to the right place. Advanced ore sensing and sorting help to ensure consistent and repeatable feedstock is delivered to the mill to offer higher recovery rates, reduced energy costs, and less waste.

Key to the Cat Precision Mining initiative, Caterpillar is developing its Intelligent Decision support system which will leverage the capabilities of Cat MineStar to consolidate Cat and third-party technology and sensor data, allowing miners to make data-driven decisions and continually refine processes. The solution will aggregate, analyze, and report data from across the drilling, blasting, loading, and hauling, and processing operations. MineStar Material Management and Reporting will provide ore tracking from mining exploration and extraction processes right through to the finished product and can be utilized for evaluation and future prediction. When layered with Cat Command for hauling, the solution will provide even more consistent and efficient operations and lower operational costs.

“The broad portfolio Caterpillar offers in drills, loading tools, trucks, dozers, graders and support equipment, along with the integrated suite of MineStar technologies, make us uniquely qualified to efficiently advance the mine-to-mill theory into reality,” said Marc Cameron, SVP resource industries sales, services and technology. “We already have most of the pieces to the puzzle in place and are adding technology collaborators to enhance and bring this initiative all together.”

