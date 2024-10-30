Catalyst unveils Insights 2.0 data visualization for smarter decisions

Catalyst, a PCI Geomatics Enterprise brand, launched Insights 2.0, a first-of-its-kind visualization platform designed to integrate and interpret data from multiple sources. Designed to reshape decision making in critical sectors such as mining, wildfire management and flood monitoring, Insights 2.0 delivers unprecedented clarity and operational intelligence by fusing satellite imagery with ground-based data, empowering decision-makers to act quickly.

The platform includes a new visualization layer that integrates Earth observation data from multiple sources, using a custom-designed interface for intuitive data comparison and analysis. Based on extensive user feedback, Insights 2.0 enables spatial and temporal comparisons to be done for more than one dataset at a time using intuitive displays and charting.

“Insights 2.0 represents a significant industry breakthrough, combining InSAR data with a single, intuitive platform.” added Peter Saunders, director, DigitalTwin Geotechnical. “This solution simplifies complex data integration, enhancing user experience.”

Insights 2.0 has applications in the mining sector, with its ability to enable operators to pinpoint specific locations for precise measurements through satellite enabled InSAR; in addition, its capabilities are extended with its versatility working across various industries to manage ground displacement, vegetation encroachment, and environmental monitoring.

Among other key innovations is the enabling of a 3D mapping capability, which will provide immersive visualization for realistic scenario planning and operational management, allowing asset owners, operators and other end users to better understand operational risks and make recommendations for mitigating action.

Insights 2.0 is now available through Catalyst’s global channels. For more information about Insights 2.0 or to schedule a demo, contact Catalyst at sales@catalyst.earth or visit www.Catalyst.earth.