Caterpillar and NVIDIA team up to reshape mining with AI

Caterpillar has announced an expanded partnership with NVIDIA to advance innovation across industries through AI-enhanced solutions for customers and manufacturing systems. This collaboration between Caterpillar and NVIDIA aims to create an AI-driven ecosystem that transforms machines, jobsites, factories, and supply chains, setting a new standard for the future of industrial innovation.

"As AI moves beyond data to reshape the physical world, it is unlocking new opportunities for innovation — from job sites and factory floors to offices. Caterpillar is committed to solving our customers' toughest challenges by leading with advanced technology in our machines and every aspect of business. Our collaboration with NVIDIA is accelerating that progress like never before," Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed stated.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang added, "For a century, Caterpillar has built the industrial machines that shaped the world. In the age of AI, NVIDIA and Caterpillar are partnering across the full spectrum – from autonomous construction fleets to the AI data centers powering the next industrial revolution."

Caterpillar is investing in equipping its assets for an AI-enabled future. The company is using the NVIDIA Jetson Thor platform to enable real-time AI inference on its construction, mining, and power equipment. This technology will provide the foundation for next-generation autonomy and intelligent in-cab experiences.

At CES 2026, Caterpillar introduced the Cat AI Assistant, a proactive partner embedded in Cat digital and onboard products. The assistant uses NVIDIA Riva open speech models to answer questions and provide personalized recommendations on equipment, parts, maintenance, and more.

Caterpillar is also utilizing NVIDIA AI Factory to transform its manufacturing and supply chain operations. The company is creating digital twins of its factories using NVIDIA Omniverse libraries and OpenUSD to design, simulate, and optimize layouts and production processes before real-world implementation.

More information is available at www.Caterpillar.com