Caterpillar hosts global challenge of heavy equipment operators

Caterpillar launched its third Global Operator Challenge, inviting thousands of machine operators worldwide to put their agility, resilience and versatility to the test on a wide range of construction equipment and technology.

"For nearly 100 years, our customers have been pushing the limits with our machines," said Tony Fassin, president of the Caterpillar Construction Industries Group. "This challenge helps showcase and celebrate the exceptional skills of the expert men and women in this important profession as they forge their legacies of being the best operators in the world."

More than 140 Cat dealer competitions were held during the 2024-25 challenge, which attracted more than 10,000 operators from 32 countries. The 2025-26 challenge aims to include more events, countries and operators than previous programs. Operators are invited to compete in local challenges facilitated by Cat dealers around the globe during the first round, being held from January to September 2025. The competitions will feature at least three different challenges on at least three separate pieces of equipment. Scoring is based on the operator's skills, safety, efficiency and competence in using integrated technology such as payload, grade control and operator ease-of-use features to enhance the machine's performance.

Winners from local dealer events will advance to regional semifinal competitions during the fall of 2025. Nine finalists will emerge from the regional semifinals and participate in the final competition in March 2026 at Caterpillar's outdoor Festival Grounds exhibit during ConExpo-Con/Agg in Las Vegas. The winner receives either a $10,000 cash prize or an equal value trip for two where Caterpillar has a location worldwide.

More information is posted on www.Cat.com/OperatorChallenge.