Caterpillar launches second worldwide contest to crown top skilled operator

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) invites machine operators around the globe to put their skills and precision to the test in the 2022-23 Global Operator Challenge. The challenge allows men and women to prove their excellence in safely and efficiently operating Cat machinery.

"More than 80 Cat dealers will host local, one-of-a-kind competitions, celebrating equipment operators and enabling them to showcase their exceptional skills in fun and dynamic ways," said Tony Fassino, group president of construction industries. "Whether their expertise lies in digging a trench, moving aggregates or managing demolition, our Global Operator Challenge will be demanding for even the most experienced operators."

In the 2019-20 challenge, 67 Cat dealers hosted local competitions, and operators from 30 countries participated. The 2022-23 competition will be Caterpillar's largest construction industry event of its kind.

The first round begins in March and runs through September 2022. Dealers will feature three different challenges on three separate pieces of equipment. Scoring is based on the operator's skills, efficiency, as well as his or her competence in using integrated technology to enhance the machine's performance.

Qualifiers from the local dealer events will then move to regional semi-final competitions in October 2022. Nine finalists will emerge from the regional semifinals and participate in the final competition in March 2023 at Caterpillar's outdoor Festival Grounds exhibit during CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas. The winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two to a Caterpillar facility worldwide.

The 2019-20 Global Operator Challenge champion was Jaus Neigum, owner of Industrial Backhoe in Medicine Hat, Alta.

For more information about the Global Operator Challenge, including how to participate, visit www.Cat.com/OperatorChallenge.