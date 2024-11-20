Caterpillar successfully deploys fully autonomous off-highway truck

Caterpillar has successfully demonstrated the fully autonomous operation of its Cat 777 off-highway truck. The debut marks a significant milestone in Caterpillar's objective to deliver an autonomous hauling solution for the quarry and aggregates sector.

This successful deployment highlights the progress being made between Caterpillar and Luck Stone, the largest producer of crushed stone, sand, and gravel in the United States. In December 2022, Luck Stone and Caterpillar announced an agreement to accelerate the development of Caterpillar's autonomous solutions for quarry and aggregate applications.

This marks Caterpillar's first deployment of autonomous technology in the aggregates industry and will expand the company's autonomous truck fleet to include the 90-tonne-class Cat 777.

Charlie Luck, CEO of Luck Companies, commented, “The successful implementation of an autonomous hauling solution at our Bull Run plant is a major accomplishment for Luck Stone associates, for Caterpillar, and for our industry. Our mission is to ignite human potential and positively impact the lives of others. This project does just that by providing opportunities and experiences for our associates to grow and learn. Caterpillar’s innovative technology will also improve safety and be a tool for attracting the next generation of mining professionals.”

Caterpillar has long been recognized for its development of autonomous trucks. The company says this achievement lays the foundation for ongoing testing and validation of assumptions and technology before making autonomous technology commercially available in the aggregates industry.

