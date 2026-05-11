Caterpillar targets mining skills gap with US$1M challenge

Caterpillar highlighted how Industrial AI and autonomy are unlocking innovation and transforming worksites. CREDIT: Caterpillar

As mining and heavy industry accelerate their adoption of automation, digitalization and advanced technologies, Caterpillar is looking to address another growing challenge facing the sector: workforce readiness.

The company has opened registration for its global "Building the Future Workforce Challenge," a competition aimed at attracting, retaining and upskilling workers in advanced manufacturing and technician roles. The initiative was first discussed during CES 2026 by Caterpillar chairman and CEO Joe Creed and forms part of the company’s previously announced five-year, US$100-million workforce development pledge.

The challenge will offer up to US$1 million in awards for organizations proposing new approaches to workforce development as industries such as mining, construction and energy continue integrating automation, connected equipment, AI and digital systems into daily operations.

According to Caterpillar, both nonprofit and for-profit organizations worldwide are eligible to participate, provided their proposals can be piloted and tested in select communities. The competition is being operated by CARROT, a platform focused on open innovation and social impact initiatives. Organizations must register by July 30, 2026, with finalists expected to be announced in early 2027.

"The future of work is here, and it’s up to all of us — industry, educators and innovators — to ensure people are ready to succeed in it," Christy Pambianchi, Caterpillar’s chief human resources officer, said in a statement.

The initiative comes as the mining and construction sectors continue grappling with labour shortages and a widening skills gap tied to electrification, remote operations, predictive maintenance and autonomous equipment technologies. Industry groups and manufacturers have increasingly warned that workforce development may become one of the sector’s largest long-term constraints as projects grow more technologically complex.