Caterpillar unveils prototype off-highway equipment batteries

As part of Caterpillar’s enterprise strategy to support customers during the energy transition to a lower-carbon future, the company announced the development of 48-V, 300-V, and 600-V batteries for the off-highway industry.

Leveraging expertise across Caterpillar’s global network of technical centers in the United States, United Kingdom, China and India, the initial focus of the program is on battery solutions for equipment used predominantly in industrial applications.

The battery range uses lithium-ion technology and features a modular design to optimize performance and packaging. Furthermore, each of these power sources have been engineered with sustainability in mind throughout their lifecycle, with the potential to reuse and recycle at the end of life.

The development program also encompasses inverters, motors, electronic controls, digital services and other critical technologies to deliver the performance, reliability, durability, maintainability, and long-term value needed for equipment buyers working in harsh operating environments.

“our battery program is our latest step in combining a wide-ranging inventory of innovations with extensive knowledge of the off-highway industry to offer solutions for a range of power needs, application types, duty cycles and operating environments,” said Steve Ferguson, senior vice-president Caterpillar Industrial Power Systems.

