Caterpillar’s AI Assistant ushers in new era of intelligent equipment

Caterpillar has unveiled Cat AI Assistant, an AI-based solution that enables Cat customers to interact with Caterpillar's equipment and digital applications in new, powerful ways. The company aims to simplify how customers buy, maintain, manage, and operate their equipment, regardless of location. This launch represents a significant advancement in Industrial AI, combining data, AI, and heavy equipment to enhance productivity, efficiency, and safety for customers.

Cat AI Assistant integrates Caterpillar's diverse digital applications and extensive high-quality data into a single, conversational experience. It operates using the entire Caterpillar knowledge base, serving as a proactive partner for customers by providing personalized data and insights to facilitate faster, smarter decisions.

"Caterpillar's strong digital foundation, including our Helios data platform that manages over 16 petabytes of data, is helping us move fast and deploy new AI capabilities to help our customers succeed. Cat AI Assistant is a major leap forward in how Caterpillar supports customer success through best-in-class digital solutions, whether they're working from corporate headquarters or at a remote jobsite," Ogi Redzic, Caterpillar chief digital officer, stated.

For fleet managers and owners, Cat AI Assistant functions as an additional set of eyes on their equipment, evolving alongside operations and refining insights and recommendations. This helps convert unplanned incidents into planned maintenance and keeps pace with growing businesses.

Technicians can use Cat AI Assistant as a dependable partner that quickly accesses relevant sections from thousands of instruction manuals with a simple voice command. It provides step-by-step repair guidance, highlights common issues, and suggests additional parts needed to complete jobs, saving time and resources.

Machine operators benefit from Cat AI Assistant's ability to connect every step of the workday, from machine startup to shift handoff. It serves as an in-cab coach, providing information to work smarter and safer without screen switching or losing focus. The assistant leverages the NVIDIA Jetson Thor platform to run speech recognition and advanced AI models, even assisting with machine direction at the edge.

Caterpillar plans to launch the off-board Cat AI Assistant in the first quarter of this year and is finalizing validation for in-cab applications to enhance operator safety and efficiency. The company is demonstrating these capabilities at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

