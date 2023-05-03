Caterpillar’s VisionLink helps customers manage their entire fleets 

VisionLink by Caterpillar is a cloud-based, customer-facing platform that provides an integrated full-fleet management solution to track assets, maximize machine uptime, and optimize utilization.

VisionLink is an upgraded version of pre existing equipment management softwares from Caterpillar. The new version offers core telematics data standard with every machine to answer important questions about assets, including daily location, utilization, fuel usage, and maintenance reminders, and integrates with Caterpillar’s extensive digital ecosystem.

The platform is scalable for customers of all sizes and offers streamlined subscription levels to suit varying customer needs. Features, such as full fleet visualization allow customers to access all their asset information for both Cat and non-Cat equipment in one, centralized place.

“Needs Review” is a new feature that brings focus to instances that need action, creates workflows to schedule tasks, and provides links to buy parts or request services. The task management feature creates and assigns tasks to ensure maintenance or service completion. The mobile app is optimized for smartphone-using customers to keep updated with key metrics, asset locations, fuel levels, idle time, and more.

“We knew that in order to create a best-in-class equipment management product and support Caterpillar’s services growth goals, we needed to create an integrated, fleet-agnostic tool that makes it easy to do business with Caterpillar – whether that’s buying parts, scheduling services, or resolving maintenance issues. Over the course of our three-year journey, we developed over 1,600 features for the app, made hundreds of customer visits, and had more than 15 teams work on development,” said Caterpillar senior digital product manager Nick Redd.

To learn more visit www.Caterpillar.com.