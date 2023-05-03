Caterpillar’s VisionLink helps customers manage their entire fleets 

VisionLink by Caterpillar is a cloud-based, customer-facing platform that provides an integrated full-fleet management solution to track assets, maximize machine uptime, and […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff May 3, 2023 At 3:42 pm
VisionLink is an upgraded version of three pre-existing management softwares from Caterpillar. Caterpillar image

Topics

Tags

Companies

VisionLink by Caterpillar is a cloud-based, customer-facing platform that provides an integrated full-fleet management solution to track assets, maximize machine uptime, and optimize utilization. 

VisionLink is an upgraded version of pre existing equipment management softwares from Caterpillar. The new version offers core telematics data standard with every machine to answer important questions about assets, including daily location, utilization, fuel usage, and maintenance reminders, and integrates with Caterpillar’s extensive digital ecosystem.   

The platform is scalable for customers of all sizes and offers streamlined subscription levels to suit varying customer needs. Features, such as full fleet visualization allow customers to access all their asset information for both Cat and non-Cat equipment in one, centralized place. 

“Needs Review” is a new feature that brings focus to instances that need action, creates workflows to schedule tasks, and provides links to buy parts or request services. The task management feature creates and assigns tasks to ensure maintenance or service completion. The mobile app is optimized for smartphone-using customers to keep updated with key metrics, asset locations, fuel levels, idle time, and more.  

“We knew that in order to create a best-in-class equipment management product and support Caterpillar’s services growth goals, we needed to create an integrated, fleet-agnostic tool that makes it easy to do business with Caterpillar – whether that’s buying parts, scheduling services, or resolving maintenance issues. Over the course of our three-year journey, we developed over 1,600 features for the app, made hundreds of customer visits, and had more than 15 teams work on development,” said Caterpillar senior digital product manager Nick Redd. 

To learn more visit www.Caterpillar.com

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

May 03 2023 - May 04 2023
Deep Sea Mining Summit 2023
May 29 2023 - May 30 2023
BATTERY MINERALS & SUPPLY CHAIN 2023
Jun 06 2023 - Jun 08 2023
Canadian Mining Expo
Jun 12 2023 - Jun 12 2023
International Summit on Magnetism and Magnetic Materials