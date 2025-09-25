Cat’s new C32B delivers peak performance and built‑to‑last durability

Caterpillar introduced the Cat C32B diesel engine, a new power platform that delivers industry-leading power density and improved durability for large off‑highway machines and equipment.

Now available at Cat dealers worldwide, the re-engineered 32.1‑litre, 12‑cylinder engine incorporates numerous design improvements to raise power density and reliability and extend time between rebuilds compared with the previous generation on newly developed ratings.

The C32B produces up to 895 kW (1,200 hp) and 5,861 Nm (4,323 lb‑ft) for U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final, and 839 kW (1,125 hp) and 5,499 Nm (4,056 lb‑ft) for EU Stage V. A variant for less regulated markets delivers a peak rating of 1,007 kW (1,350 hp) and 6,166 Nm (4,548 lb‑ft).

Engineers designed the C32B for large loaders, cranes, dredgers, hydraulic power units, paving and surface‑hauling equipment, trenchers, pumps, forestry machines, compressors and bore/drill rigs, among other applications.

“For nearly 20 years, the Cat C32 engine platform has set the standard for premium power and endurance in construction, mining and other industrial applications,” said Steve Ferguson, senior vice president of Caterpillar industrial power systems. “The new Cat C32B builds on this field-proven reputation with a series of upgrades and new technologies that will drive the superior performance of off-highway equipment for years to come.”

Re-engineered for durability and performance Caterpillar redesigned the C32B from the ground up to prioritize power density and durability. The new engine block uses a robust cast‑iron alloy and features internal modifications to increase structural capability.

The induction‑hardened crankshaft now has larger journal diameters and a bigger bearing area to withstand higher loads. The connecting rods include larger journals to boost durability by optimizing bearing performance.

An upgraded lubrication system provides a higher‑capacity oil pump, a more effective oil cooler and higher‑flow piston cooling jets to enhance wear performance and durability.

To increase reliability, Caterpillar fitted the C32B with a thicker shim gasket than the predecessor to improve head‑to‑block sealing. The new piston features increased compression height to enable higher power density for select applications. The cylinder head incorporates external fuel line integration and an optimized water‑jacket geometry to improve heat transfer.

Cylinder head components also include updated valve geometry and oil‑metering stem seals to reduce wear and extend service life. A dual‑sensor coolant protection feature detects potential cooling‑system leaks earlier to help avoid costly downtime.

The C32B uses dual‑can diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) aftertreatment — a maintenance‑free, passive solution that removes the need for thermal management or regeneration. With flexible mounting options, this aftertreatment simplifies package size and lowers operating costs by reducing total fluid use and eliminating diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) infrastructure requirements.

The Cat C32B platform supports renewable liquid fuels, including 100% HVO*. Factory‑configured industrial power units (IPUs) with engine‑mounted aftertreatment and cooling packs will also be available to help OEMs reduce installation and validation costs.

More information is posted at www.Caterpillar.com.