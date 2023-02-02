CEMI, CSA connect earth and space resource potential

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation (CEMI) have partnered to help take Canadian minerals into space. The goal is to better understand the terrestrial (earth) mining capabilities in Canada that could be linked with the development of In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU) technologies.

ISRU seeks to identify current or future services and supplies that might have applications in space. There are also space resources that can help suppliers advance their current offerings.

CEMI is seeking the input of this country’s mining services and supply sector via a short survey. Individual responses will be kept strictly confidential. The results will be reported only in aggregate form or in a manner that does not allow individual responses to be identified.

To start the survey, click here.

If anyone has additional questions please feel free to contact Charles Nyabeze via [email protected].

The survey closes March 1, 2023.