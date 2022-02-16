Chart: Bulks most affected by Russia-Ukraine conflict

Trade dislocations due to sanctions, high power prices and disruption to production facilities in the conflict zone are three major threats to […]
By Henry Lazenby February 16, 2022 At 1:39 am
Chart: Bulks most affected by Russia-Ukraine conflict
Woodmac sees bulk coimmodities as potentially most affected by brewing Russia-Ukraine tension. Credit: AdobeStock.

Topics

Tags

Trade dislocations due to sanctions, high power prices and disruption to production facilities in the conflict zone are three major threats to the metals and mining industry due to escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Verisk-owned (Nasdaq: VRSK) Wood Mackenzie says in a new report.

The market analyst expects the impact of any sanctions to depend on the exact nature of constraints put on Russian commodities and companies.

Woodmac’s VP, Robin Griffin, says in a news release Russian trade has typically stood up well during past sanctions, noting, however, previous policies have been very targeted, often focused on individuals and specific companies. “A Europe-wide or UN-led global approach would be a unique challenge,” says Griffin.

According to Woodmac, the most likely outcome of a strict EU sanctions regime would be that affected Russian-sourced commodities are redirected. A trade shift would see European demand backfilled. But Griffin expects the change to be messy and notes there are often more constraints due to quality differences.

KEEP READING AT NORTHERN MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Feb 23 2022 - Feb 23 2022
Responsible Mining: where is the industry at today?
Mar 14 2022 - Mar 15 2022
Battery Tech USA 2022
Mar 28 2022 - Mar 29 2022
EV Battery Recycling & Reuse 2022
Apr 06 2022 - Apr 06 2022
Reimagine Mining – Water Management