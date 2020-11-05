Canadian Mining Journal

China has stepped up trade restrictions against Australia, with at least one clearinghouse suspending imports of a range of agricultural and mineral products, Hong Kong’s daily English-language newspaper, the South China Morning Post, reported on Nov. 3.

That same day, Bloomberg News also reported that the Chinese government had ordered commodity traders to stop purchasing products, including coal, barley, copper ore and concentrate, sugar, timber, wine and lobster. The actions will take effect on Nov. 6, according to Bloomberg.

Australian trade minister Simon Birmingham told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that his government was seeking more information about the Nov. 3 media reports, and said China would be breaching worldwide trading rules if it discriminates against Australian produce.

