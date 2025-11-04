CMiC debuts NEXUS, an AI-powered ERP improving construction workflows

CMiC, a leading provider of construction enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, has introduced Nexus, the industry’s first AI-driven construction ERP platform. The system features more than 25 intelligent AI agents designed to revolutionize how construction teams work with data, automate routine tasks, and support decision-making processes. Nexus offers a modern interface and faster system performance, enabling teams to focus on strategic activities by automating manual workflows.

Gord Rawlins, president and CEO of CMiC, stated: “Our AI-powered features offer users advanced data visualization capabilities, business intelligence tools, and the ability to leverage natural language to optimize key business functions. This development underscores CMiC’s dedication to continuous innovation and the integration of customer feedback into our product evolution, positioning us as a technology leader at the forefront of AI-driven construction ERP solutions.”

Nexus’s AI capabilities extend across the entire CMiC platform. In project management, AI automates drawing uploads by extracting sheet numbers and titles, organizes specification books with CSI codes, and pre-fills submittal records to speed up log creation. The project pulse dashboard uses sentiment analysis on daily journal entries to identify potential issues like delays or safety concerns before they escalate.

Within its financials module, Nexus enables users to generate balance sheets, income statements, and other financial documents using natural language commands—reducing report creation from hours to minutes. CMiC's analytics tools make data accessible to all team members, allowing questions to be asked in plain language and insights to be delivered instantly. Additionally, over 25 AI agents handle tasks such as maintaining master cost codes, bank reconciliations, and financial impact analyses, automating routine activities across project management and financial operations.

Beyond its AI features, Nexus sports a completely redesigned user interface based on Material 3 design principles. This enhances visual clarity, readability, and processing speed while preserving familiar workflows, facilitating faster project implementation and improved outcomes.

NEXUS provides long-term value by delivering three key benefits. First, its AI automation reduces human error in tasks such as financial reconciliation, purchase order matching, and cost code maintenance, which results in real-time, reliable data that enables proactive financial management. Second, the platform’s conversational AI allows users to query data naturally, making analytics accessible to everyone and facilitating quicker, more informed decisions. Finally, with over 25 AI agents working across the platform, routine manual tasks are automated, significantly cutting down processing times and improving operational efficiency.

The launch of Nexus at CONNECT 2025 marks the beginning of CMiC’s multi-year AI development plan. Steve Cangiano, chief product officer, commented: NEXUS represents a fundamental shift in how construction teams interact with their ERP. From agent-driven workflows that handle complex tasks to ‘AI’ providing instant insights, everything is integrated into a modern, unified platform. It’s construction technology reimagined for the AI age.”

More information is posted on www.CmicGlobal.com.