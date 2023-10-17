CompAir adds RL30-160 compressor to reliable, energy-efficient lineup

CompAir, a global provider of reliable, energy efficient compressors, dryers and accessories, announced the launch of its latest RL series, the RL30-160 oil-lubricated screw compressor. This cutting-edge addition to its product lineup reaffirms the company’s commitment to providing customers with reliable, cost-effective solutions that deliver industry-leading energy efficiency.

The RL-Series oil-lubricated rotary screw air compressors offer a host of benefits for businesses seeking optimal performance and cost savings.

Efficiency and Air Flow Redefined. With advanced air end and drive component design, the RL30-160 boasts world-class specific power and best-in-class air flow, resulting in a remarkable reduction in energy consumption.

Unmatched Reliability. Every component in this oil-lubricated compressor system is meticulously engineered to ensure maximum reliability, leading to increased productivity, longer equipment lifespan, lower operating costs, and ultimately, higher profitability for any operation.

Versatile for Any Environment. The RL-30-160 compressors offer an optional feature that enables operation both indoors and outdoors, even in extreme ambient temperatures ranging from –10°C to 55°C. Additional options are available to suit installation outdoors (fixed-speed models), or operation in high-dust environments.

Lower Cost of Ownership. The RL series compressors are designed with user-friendly microprocessor controls, easy serviceability, and long-life consumables.

Customized Performance. The RL series allows you to mix and match motors and air ends to achieve the exact level of performance and economy that suits individual operations and budgets. Notable options include our two-stage air end (available for 90 kW and above), which greatly enhances flow capacity and power efficiency, as well as a variable-speed drive for ultimate energy efficiency.

A Comprehensive Solution. CompAir experts will assess customer needs and propose the best solution to lower the total cost of ownership of the compressed air system, thereby maximizing the productivity of every operation.

What Sets Our RL Series Rotary Screw Compressors Apart?

Xe-Series Controllers: Deliver enhanced control and functionality through an intuitive user interface and offer remote access with any common web browser.

World-Class Air ends: A choice of single and two-stage air ends (starting at 90 kW) combined with TEFC induction or optional variable-speed motors minimize energy usage.

Leak-Free Designs: Featuring V-Shield technology with integrated, leak-free design, stainless steel braided oil hoses, and O-ring face seals.

Adaptive Monitoring: Progressive Adaptive Control (PAC) monitors key operating parameters and continuously adapts to prevent unexpected downtime.

Enhanced Durability: A free-floating cooling system allows heat exchangers to expand and contract, reducing thermal stress for improved system durability.

Learn more about the unmatched efficiency, reliability, adaptability, and cost-effectiveness, the RL series compressors at www.CompAir.com.