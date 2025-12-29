Compass Wire Cloth’s custom screens redefine industrial sifting

Compass Wire Cloth, a leading North American manufacturer of separation and screening solutions, now offers Custom-Fabricated Edge Screens for demanding industrial applications. These screens are designed to meet precise OEM specifications while enhancing efficiency across various sectors, including in mining.

The company produces these screens using a range of materials, including stainless steel, carbon steel, and synthetic options like polyester and nylon. Edge types vary from bonded and polyester to high-temperature Nomex, vinyl, and heavy-duty metal, catering to diverse processing needs.

This versatility allows Compass Wire Cloth to serve industries such as mining, aggregate, food processing, chemical production, plastics, and agriculture. Different edge types offer unique benefits. The bonded edge, suitable for indirect food contact, operates at temperatures up to 148 ° C (300°F) . Vinyl edges support food-grade hygiene standards, while Nomex edges withstand temperatures up to 315 ° C (600°F).

Polyester edges provide a seamless bond to synthetic meshes, enhancing durability. Metal edge screens feature advanced welding techniques, creating robust bonds capable of withstanding high pressure and abrasive materials. The screens are designed with reinforced edges to maintain tension and improve accuracy, fitting custom OEM frames to reduce installation time and downtime. Optional features include stainless steel grommets for secure mounting, heat-sealed centers and laterals for uniform tension, sewn-on flaps to prevent contamination between decks, and additional patches for high-wear areas.

Compass Wire Cloth collaborates closely with customers, utilizing in-house application engineers to develop screens tailored to specific products and processes. This approach aims to deliver reliable performance and optimal throughput across various screening applications.

For more information, visit https://www.Compasswire.com/home/screens/edged-screens