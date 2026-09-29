Conspec launches new Red Outstation and updated Optio G for underground mining

Conspec’s new Red Outstation works with updated Opti-G gas monitors to improve underground safety. Credit: Conspec Controls

Conspec Controls, a provider of fixed gas detection and safety monitoring solutions, released its new Red Outstation mining-industrial network controller, along with an updated design for its Optio G multi-gas monitor.

Together, the Optio G and Red Outstation provide a scalable architecture that can extend from individual monitoring points to mine-wide monitoring and control. The system can provide real-time atmospheric data to operators while supporting automated responses such as alarms and ventilation control.

The Red Outstation is approved for underground applications under MSHA requirements and carries PA BOTE approval for use in Pennsylvania bituminous coal mines. It is designed to integrate with Conspec’s Optio-based gas detection systems and Senturion S950 SCADA platform, providing mine operators with centralized visibility into connected monitoring equipment.

Together, the Optio G and Red Outstation provide a scalable architecture that can extend from individual monitoring points to mine-wide monitoring and control. The system can provide real-time atmospheric data to operators while supporting automated responses such as alarms and ventilation control that can extend from individual monitoring points to mine-wide monitoring and control.

A key enhancement is the Red Outstation’s new battery technology, which provides days of backup operation rather than hours. This extended runtime helps keep the network operational during prolonged power interruptions, maintaining access to critical gas monitoring information when reliable power is unavailable.

Alongside the Red Outstation launch, Conspec has also updated the design of its Optio G multi-gas monitor, continuing the company’s investment in its underground monitoring platform. It provides real-time atmospheric monitoring and can support up to six sensors for detecting hazardous

The updated design is intended to provide mine operators with a rugged, flexible monitoring platform that can be configured around the specific conditions and hazards present in underground mining environments.

The Red Outstation and updated Optio G are available from Conspec Controls. Customers interested in learning more about mine safety solutions are encouraged to contact Conspec Controls at 1-800-487-8450 or visit www.conspec-controls.com to learn more.