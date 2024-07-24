Critical Metals ups stake in world’s largest rare earths project to 42% 

Europe-focused Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) said on Tuesday it has completed Stage 1 of its recently announced plan to acquire a controlling interest in […]
By Amanda Stutt of Mining.com July 24, 2024 At 1:03 pm
On left, geologist Gregory Barnes, on right, Critical Metals CEO Tony Sage at Tanbreez rare earth project in Greenland. Image: Critical Metals Corp.

Europe-focused Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) said on Tuesday it has completed Stage 1 of its recently announced plan to acquire a controlling interest in the Tanbreez rare earth project in Greenland from Rimbal Pty. 

Tanbreez has been ranked the largest rare earth deposit in the world, hosting 28.2 million tonnes of total rare earth oxides (TREO) in 4.7 billion tonnes of material, according to internal company estimates. The asset is expected to contain more than 27% heavy rare earth elements (HREE) and Critical Metals says efforts to convert the internal resource to US SEC standards are being made.   

In exchange for a 36.45% interest in Tanbreez Mining Greenland, Critical Metals issued 8.4 million CRML shares to Rimbal. This transaction builds on Critical Metals Corp’s previously announced initial acquisition of a 5.55% stake in Tanbreez in exchange for an investment of $5 million in Rimbal, increasing the company’s total interest in Tanbreez to 42%. 

“Tanbreez is a game-changing rare earth asset for the West, an assessment supported by both our due diligence, including our visit to the project last week, as well as third-party evaluations,” Critical Metals CEO Tony Sage said in a news release.  

“By acquiring Tanbreez, we are taking a key step towards positioning Critical Metals Corp as a reliable and long-term strategic supplier of both light and heavy rare earth elements to meet the escalating demand for these materials for technology and defense applications in the western world,” Sage said.  

The company also owns Wolfsburg in Austria, which is set to become the EU’s only battery-grade lithium mine by 2027. 

