Cummins and Komatsu collaborate on hybrid mining powertrains

Cummins (NYSE: CMI), a global power technology leader, and Komatsu, a worldwide supplier of equipment and services to the construction and mining sectors, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to cooperate on developing hybrid powertrains for surface-haul heavy mining equipment.

Komatsu has brought Wabtec, its drive system supplier, into the collaboration to contribute advanced, reliable powertrain solutions and optimization for the next generation of hybrid mining machines.

Building on a long history of supplying diesel engines for diverse mining and construction equipment, Cummins and Komatsu will add hybrid systems to their power-technology roadmaps to support progressive decarbonization in large mining haul-truck applications.

The joint development will leverage Komatsu’s and Cummins’ global scale and capabilities to accelerate optimized hybrid solutions for mining. Retrofit hybrid systems could help miners fast-track decarbonization today while lowering operating costs for existing fleets. Hybrids deliver fuel savings by recapturing braking energy and boost productivity through quicker cycle times.

Gbile Adewunmi, Cummins vice president of industrial markets and power systems, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Komatsu once again to bring the latest advancements to the mining sector. We have a robust team of Cummins and former First Mode experts dedicated to hybrid development and optimization, and now collaborating with Komatsu, we can bring miners the flexibility and confidence they need to decarbonize and improve total cost of operations.”

Cummins’ acquisition of First Mode assets in February 2025 adds critical capabilities and speed to development, with pilot units set to deploy later this year.

Dan Funcannon, senior vice president of Komatsu’s surface haulage business unit, said: “This collaboration with Cummins is an important step in advancing practical decarbonization solutions. Together, we’re helping bridge current operational needs with future low-carbon goals to support our customers’ sustainability efforts.”

Like Cummins, Komatsu has committed to reducing environmental impact across its business, targeting carbon neutrality from product use and equipment production by 2050. Hybrids offer a significant initial step toward that target while also improving total cost of ownership through fuel savings and productivity gains.

Molly Puga, First Mode general manager, said: “Commercializing hybrid retrofit kits is a key first step. With the pace of development already under way now accelerated by this collaborative partnership, we’re confident in delivering hybrid products at scale well in advance of 2030. The initial First Mode retrofit kit pilot will go into the market in the coming months, where we expect to see double-digit fuel savings in mining operations.”

In 2024, Cummins and Komatsu collaborated with Vale on a decarbonization project to develop dual-fuel haul trucks using ethanol-diesel blends to cut CO2 emissions. Both initiatives support Cummins’ Destination Zero strategy to reduce greenhouse-gas and air-quality impacts and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

