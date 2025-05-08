Danfoss launches ET500 lightweight portable crimp machine

Danfoss Power Solutions announced the launch of its ET500 lightweight crimper, a portable crimping machine that simplifies hydraulic hose field service and repair. Weighing just 29 pounds, the ET500 sets a new standard for portability and ease of use. The compact device is currently available in the Americas and is ideal for a variety of markets, including material handling, industrial, construction rental equipment, railway, and mining, among others.

The Danfoss ET500 crimper is approximately 33% lighter than other portable crimp machines in its class. Technicians can easily carry it to job sites without strain, thereby increasing productivity. The ET500 surpasses industry safety directives for portable equipment weight limits, providing peace of mind to technicians and employers.

With dimensions of 13 inches (height) by 7 inches (width) by 6 inches (depth), the ET500 offers superior maneuverability. Its compact design enables technicians to navigate tight spaces and work in confined areas with ease, ensuring efficient crimping operations.

Barb Thompson, product manager with Danfoss Power Solutions, stated: “As the world’s lightest -12 hose crimper, our new ET500 offers unmatched portability and industry-leading safety, making it the perfect machine for technicians on the go.”

Thompson added: “Despite its lightweight, compact design, the ET500 delivers exceptional crimp performance, ensuring reliable hose assemblies every time.”

The ET500 is designed to crimp braided hose from -4 through -12 sizes and spiral hose from -6 through -10 sizes. The crimper is sold with the customer’s choice of pump kit and a new placement tooling package. Pump kit options include a hand pump, air/hydraulic pump, 110-V electric pump, 12-V DC electric pump, or 54-V battery pump.

Bench mount and truck/wall mount brackets are available. Tooling can also be ordered a la carte. Visit the Danfoss Crimp Specs tool at danfoss.com/crimp to find the tooling needed for specific hoses and fittings.

To learn more about the ET500 lightweight crimper, visit www.Danfoss.com/ET500.