Darda expands North American offering with high-performance, low-noise tools

Darda North America brings its range of attachments for compact carriers to the United States and Canada. The lineup includes bolt cutters, concrete crushers, rock splitters, shears, and tank cutters. These attachments suit various applications, including interior demolition, trenching, and rock excavation, offering high performance with low noise, dust, and vibration. Darda, the inventor and leading manufacturer of hydraulic splitters and compact attachments, operates in North America as a distributor under Brokk for Darda products.

"Any kind of demolition — whether that's cutting metal or breaking concrete or rock — can be really bothersome to the people living or working nearby. Darda attachments offer a way to mitigate the negative effects of noise and vibration. They are designed to get the job done in the safest way possible," Sébastien Berche, business development manager for Darda North America, stated.

The North American market now has access to a range of specialized attachments from Darda. Bolt Cutters, the new hydraulic cold-cutting tools, can cut through high-strength rebar up to 1.3 inches in diameter without producing sparks or open flames. Concrete Crushers are capable of handling concrete slabs 17-22 inches thick and cutting rebar up to 1.2 inches in diameter, with the added versatility of converting into steel shears by changing jaw sets.

Darda’s Concrete Crushers are ideal for jobsites with strict noise restrictions with a crushing force from 44-54 tons depending on the model. CREDIT: Darda.

The Tank Cutter attachment offers cold, continuous cutting for steel tanks, pipes, and vessels, exerting a 120,000-pound cutting force on materials up to 0.5 inches thick. Steel Shears provide fast, low-noise cutting for steel structures and large utility lines, featuring a powerful 228,000-pound cutting force and an 8-inch opening for efficient operation.

Darda’s Tank Cutter attachment provides cold, continuous cutting for steel tanks, pipes and vessels. CREDIT: Darda.

Lastly, the Rock Splitter attachment enables controlled, silent rock splitting with an impressive force of up to 3,600,000 pounds, requiring only a 3-inch diameter drilled hole to operate effectively.

More information is available at www.Darda.de/en