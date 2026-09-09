Darma Henwa adds 10 Liebherr machines in Indonesia

Liebherr Indonesia and Darma Henwa personnel come together to commemorate the delivery of seven new machines to Bengalon mine in East Kalimantan. Credit: Liebherr Indonesia

Liebherr Indonesia has delivered 10 mining machines to Darma Henwa in less than a year as the contractor expands operations at two coal mines in Indonesia’s Kalimantan region.

The fleet includes four R 9200 excavators and six PR 776 dozers, three of them Generation 8 models. The machines are working at the Bengalon and Kintap mines, where Darma Henwa provides integrated mining services. The additions bring the Liebherr fleets to 17 machines at Bengalon and four at Kintap.

“Our R 9200 fleet has impressed us with its superior fuel efficiency and structural strength,” said Arofik Anwar, Darma Henwa’s operation manager at Bengalon.

He said the equipment is supporting the mine’s 2026 production plan. Darma Henwa recently expanded into another pit at Bengalon, while higher production targets at Kintap increased its equipment requirements.

Liebherr sales manager Kamige Sulistyo said the deliveries reflect the companies’ continuing partnership. The excavators were delivered between the third quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2026.