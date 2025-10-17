Datamine and Aereo launch unified AI-driven mining ecosystem

Datamine, a global leader in mining software, and Aereo, an innovator in AI-powered drone and geospatial intelligence, have announced a strategic worldwide partnership aimed at revolutionizing mining operations.

This collaboration combines Datamine’s trusted suite of mining software—used by over 1,500 companies across more than 100 countries—with Aereo’s advanced aerial intelligence platform, Aereo Cloud, already deployed by industry giants like Tata Steel and Coal India.

Through a new global go-to-market (GTM) strategy and collaborative agreement, Datamine and Aereo will deliver a unified, AI-driven ecosystem that integrates survey, planning, and operational workflows. This system is designed to facilitate real-time plan-versus-actual reconciliation, enable AI-powered decision-making, and deliver measurable enhancements in safety, productivity, and sustainability throughout the mining value chain.

Sandeep Ray, executive director of Datamine, stated: "Aereo's AI-powered mining solutions are redefining how the industry approaches operational reconciliation, intelligence, safety, and efficiency. By integrating with Datamine's global footprint and trusted software ecosystem, we can bring unprecedented accuracy in reconciliation, planned versus actual analysis and the speed at which mine schedules are updated. This partnership enables miners worldwide to manage and optimise operations with greater consistency and confidence, driving the next phase of mining transformation."

Vipul Singh, CEO and co-founder of Aereo, added: "Datamine's decades of expertise in end-to-end 3D mining tech-stack in exploration, planning, scheduling, feasibility and their worldwide leadership & dominance in the mining industry make them the ideal partner to scale Aereo's impact. By combining their credibility with Aereo's proven AI-innovation, miners can adopt solutions that are future-ready, smarter, scalable, and more sustainable."

More information is posted on www.Dataminesoftware.com and www.Aereo.io.