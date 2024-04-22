Datamine expands asset management solutions with acquisition of Samtech

Datamine is expanding its asset management solution offerings through parent company Vela’s acquisition of Samtech. Based in Santiago, Chile, Samtech is a supplier of fleet management, machine performance, and telematics software and hardware. Samtech serves a variety of industries including mining, construction, and rental fleets in the Latin American market.

Samtech's fleet management solution enables deployment of a comprehensive management suite that combines operational, logistic, and administrative data. It allows the creation of customized business process rules, supporting decision-making and continuous improvement for heavy, light, and ancillary vehicles. The system is scalable from small fleets right up to thousands of mobile assets in large organizations.

Datamine will distribute Samtech products to the mining industry globally, complementing its existing Sodep Minetrack dispatch solution with Samtech’s overarching monitoring system for all equipment types, along with new capability to design and manufacture specialist sensors for data collection.

Datamine is a leading provider of technology to seamlessly plan and manage mining operations. Learn more on www.DatamineSoftware.com.