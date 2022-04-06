Datamine, Ordo partner up to provide a next-generation shift planning for intelligent mining

Datamine has entered a new partnership with Ordo to provide supervisor-centric software to modernize traditional shift planning processes and facilitate the navigation of complex planning interactions.

Ordo was developed from the ground up by mining professionals with a passion for planning and execution. With extensive experience in underground metalliferous mining, they have planned, supplied, trained, operated, consulted and managed mining operations throughout Australasia and Africa.

Built for true customization of user defined functionality, nomenclature and workflows, the ORDO solution can support shift planning applications across many industries. The software motivates supervisors to develop improved planning outcomes and engages the workforce through plan visualization.

By facilitating efficient planning and reporting, provides real-time feedback and transparency, particularly during the intense periods that occur prior to and at the start of each shift. ORDO creates valuable time for the supervisor that can be utilized for quality face-to-face contact and engagement with the workforce.

“This partnership complements Datamine’s existing suite of technology used in operations. Ordo is a robust tool that stabilizes and de-risks shift planning, allowing companies to efficiently plan and deploy the shift. Enhanced execution planning will ultimately lead to improved compliance to plan and overall better operational outcomes,” Andrew Weynen, Ordo product manager, stated in a press release.

To read more about Ordo and how they will work with Datamine’s suite of solutions, visit: www.dataminesoftware.com.