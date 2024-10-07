DSI Underground rebrands as Sandvik

DSI Underground officially rebranded as Sandvik last month at MINExpo in Las Vegas, solidifying a unification of the industry’s leading full-service, end-to-end provider of equipment and consumables to underground mining and tunneling.

Sandvik announced in December 2020 that it would acquire DSI Underground, and the acquisition was completed in July 2021. Today’s milestone reinforces Sandvik’s ability to drive safety and productivity across the full underground cycle.

DSI Underground is now fully integrated and rebranded as Sandvik in all aspects of its activities, including workwear, products, and facilities.

“Over the years DSI Underground steadily strengthened its position as the industry leader in underground safety solutions,” said Martin Rier, president of ground support at Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions. “Our acquisition by Sandvik unlocked new potential, providing access to R&D resources, a global service network and a wealth of end-to-end mining and tunneling expertise. It has enhanced our market presence and expanded our abilities to deliver even more value to our customers.

Rier went on to say that DSI’s product portfolio and commitment remain. “Our market presence is now as Sandvik, but existing customer systems and processes will remain, and our customers will continue to work with the same points of contact they trust.”

Learn more at the Sandvik website.