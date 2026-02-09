Dynasty Gold expands Thundercloud with high-grade intercepts

Dynasty Gold is actively developing its Thundercloud gold project. The project's Pelham zone currently contains an NI 43-101 compliant open-pit resource of approximately 200,000 ounces. Since the October 2021 resource report, Dynasty has drilled an additional 8,000 meters in the zone.

Recent drilling has revealed significant high-grade, shallow mineralization. Notable intercepts include 8.4 g/t gold over 73.5 metres, 11.0 g/t over 12 metres, and 3.4 g/t over 70.5 metres. Lower-grade, near-surface zones were also encountered, such as 1.0 g/t over 163 metres and 1.61 g/t over 94.5 metres. These new results are expected to substantially increase the previous NI 43-101 resource estimate.

The 2025 drilling program expanded mineralization 1.5 kilometers south of the Pelham zone, confirming widespread gold presence in the property's southern area. This expansion creates substantial targets for future resource growth.

Dynasty awaits additional assay results from the 2025 campaign, including step-out holes north of the Pelham zone. The company aims to grow the existing resource into a large-scale, high-grade, near-surface deposit. Dynasty Gold Corp has fewer than 74 million shares outstanding, with insiders and long-term shareholders controlling 44% of the company.