Dyno Nobel’s Navus enhances underground blast control with 2,500m reach

Dyno Nobel (ASX:DNL) announced the launch of Navus, the newest addition to its electronic initiation product line. Dyno Nobel operates as a global leader in blasting technology, commercial explosives, and mining services.

Navus is a lightweight, portable unit that allows operations to safely and reliably initiate blasts. Weighing just 600 grams (1.3 pounds), Navus can be carried anywhere on site. It supports up to 2,500 meters (1.6 miles) of harness wire, enabling extended setups in both surface and underground applications.

Navus offers an ideal solution for initiating NONEL rounds when used with Dyno Nobel’s electronic DriftShot Starters underground. DriftShot Starters eliminate stray currents, radiofrequency interference, and static discharge. Together, Navus and DriftShot enhance safety, efficiency, and control, empowering operations to achieve superior blasting outcomes.

For operations transitioning from NONEL detonators to electronic detonators, Navus facilitates a smooth process. Its design emphasizes simplicity in the field. Navus can improve fragmentation and vibration while lowering downstream costs through the precise timing and accuracy of electronic detonators, ensuring even small blasts yield significant results.

"Navus gives operations the power and performance of electronic initiation without the need for a large-scale system. Its light, compact form gives blasters what they need for safe, reliable, and efficient blasting, right in the palm of their hand," Dirk Van Soelen, group technology officer at Dyno Nobel, said.

Navus is compatible with Dyno Nobel’s full range of electronic detonators, including the shock-resistant DigiShot XR series.

More information is available at www.Dynonobel.com