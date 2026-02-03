Electra’s cobalt refinery project advances with major EXP contract

Electra Battery Materials has awarded a US$6.1 million (C$8.3 million) contract to EXP Services (EXP). EXP will provide engineering, project management, and construction management services during the construction phase of Electra’s Ontario battery materials refinery project.

Electra Battery Materials specializes in advancing North America’s critical minerals supply chain for lithium-ion batteries. The company focuses on constructing North America’s only cobalt sulfate refinery, aiming to onshore critical minerals refining and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains.

"Partnering with EXP provides Electra with the additional project and construction management support needed as we move into the final phase of refinery development. The team is committed to safety and timely execution as we work to build capacity for a domestic supply of battery-grade materials," Paolo Toscano, vice president of project and engineering, said.

This partnership enhances Electra’s project execution capabilities as the Company advances North America’s first cobalt sulfate refinery toward mechanical completion and commissioning in 2027.

"Electra is focused on commissioning its cobalt sulfate refinery in 2027. As governments and the private sector seek to secure critical minerals and de-risk critical mineral supply chains, Electra’s facility is positioned as a strategic asset to support North America’s military and industrial base," Trent Mell, CEO of Electra, said.

Electra’s cobalt refinery, the only facility of its kind under development in North America, is located in Temiskaming Shores, Ontario. The refinery is entering the final phase of construction, with key civil, mechanical, and structural work completed, including foundations, utilities, the solvent extraction building, and much of the installation of key solvent extraction and crystallizer equipment. Electra’s early works program includes engineering, procurement, and construction planning activities such as finalizing detailed engineering, completing piping and instrumentation diagrams (P&IDs), and conducting HAZOP reviews.

The company has also restarted the procurement process, purchasing key piping and electrical components, including automated valves and control systems. Site preparation and materials handling installations have also advanced, including establishing laydown areas, warehousing, and logistics support for equipment and materials, positioning the project for full construction mobilization in the coming weeks.

Electra targets mechanical completion of the refinery in H1 2027, with commissioning and production to follow in the subsequent months. Once fully operational, the facility expects to produce 5,100 tonnes of cobalt annually in battery-grade cobalt sulfate, with a subsequent expansion to 6,500 tonnes of contained cobalt in sulfate per year.

More information can be found at www.Electrabmc.com and www.Exp.com