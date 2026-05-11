Emerson introduces AI platform for industrial companies

Claudio Fayad, chief technology officer at Emerson’s Aspen Technology business CREDIT: Emerson

As artificial intelligence (AI) is further refined for different workplaces, larger companies have questions about scalability — enter Emerson’s brand-new AspenTech AVA, their proposed answer to the industrial challenge.

According to Emerson, AVA organizes otherwise fragmented data, from both cloud and local storage, to best interpret company conditions, evaluate options, and assist in decision-making. In pairing the company’s background in workspace optimization with this new generative platform, Emerson hopes to provide clients with the tools needed to develop a more cohesive workflow.

Claudio Fayad, chief technology officer at Emerson’s Aspen Technology business, believes AVA is particularly well-suited for larger enterprises. “By orchestrating AI across operations, AVA enables teams to act faster, develop more informed strategies and improve reliability, without disrupting proven processes,” Fayad said in a press release.

AVA is launching with four so-called advisors, taking on tasks from sustainability and energy optimization to performance improvement and supply-chain decision making.

This platform arrives at a point where many companies compete to define the future of industrial automation, what it means, and how it can be made safe. Emerson wants to establish AVA as a leader in this space without compromising reliability.