Emerson launches high-precision temperature transmitter

New tool offers 0.05-degrees Celsius accuracy, 20-year stability, advanced diagnostics and enhanced ease-of-use

Emerson released the Rosemount 3144S Temperature Transmitter, an industrial measurement tool designed to meet demanding temperature measurement challenges, enhancing efficiency, safety, and profitability.

Technicians and managers today demand high accuracy and reliability from temperature measurement technology, as disruptions can significantly impact productivity. Additionally, as the process industry experiences a workforce shift toward newer employees, ease-of-use becomes increasingly important.

The Rosemount 3144S Temperature Transmitter delivers precise accuracy of 0.05 degrees Celsius (0.09 Fahrenheit), essential for processes requiring high-performance measurements. It offers an optional 20-year stability specification and a 20-year limited warranty, establishing itself as a reliable market choice.

Emerson's ReadyConnect technology facilitates ease-of-use by enabling plug-and-play sensor configuration at the push of a button. This feature eliminates the manual input of sensor data and Callendar-Van Dusen coefficients, thus reducing configuration and commissioning time.

Ryan Leino, senior product manager with Emerson's measurement solutions business, stated that the Rosemount 3144S Temperature Transmitter suits various applications across numerous industries, serving diverse temperature measurement needs effectively.

The transmitter features an operator interface with a simplified, task-based menu and common navigation for host and configuration tools, enhancing user experience. Additional quick service buttons provide easy local access for commissioning and maintenance tasks, such as configuration viewing, loop testing, and display rotation. Bluetooth® wireless technology permits remote device access up to 50 feet, boosting productivity, reliability, and safety.

To tackle thermowell challenges, the Rosemount 3144S Temperature Transmitter significantly broadens the application range of Rosemount X-well Technology, Emerson's non-intrusive measurement solution, now capable of measuring up to 650 degrees C (1,202 degrees F).

Equipped with loop integrity diagnostic and RTD measurement protection, the transmitter ensures comprehensive diagnostic coverage from the temperature sensor to the control room. This includes sensor health diagnostics, dual input capabilities, and continuous electrical loop monitoring, providing real-time insight into each measurement point.

Loop Integrity continuously monitors the entire electrical loop to detect potential failures before they occur. Meanwhile, RTD Measurement Protection automatically switches from a 4-wire to a 3-wire RTD sensor input configuration if any of the four sensor wires become broken, corroded, or loose between the sensor element and the transmitter terminal connections.

Learn more at www.Emerson.com/Rosemount3144S.

For more information, visit Emerson.com.