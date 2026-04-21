Emerson releases new software for remote operations

Emerson has released DeltaV Live Enterprise View, new software that extends real-time control system visualization beyond traditional control rooms through secure browser access. The global automation leader designed the application to give engineering, maintenance, reliability and leadership teams read-only access to live plant displays without requiring display conversion or control system modifications.

"DeltaV Live Enterprise View is an ideal fit for organizations leveraging the DeltaV Edge Environment as a secure OT-to-IT data platform," Sean Saul, vice president of product for Emerson's process systems and solutions business, said. "As one of several high-value applications available in a rapidly expanding DeltaV Edge Marketplace, DeltaV Live Enterprise View builds on Emerson's enterprise operations platform and boundless automation vision by delivering operator-grade, real-time control system visualization to relevant operations personnel through a standard web browser – strengthening collaboration to improve operational performance."

The software addresses growing market demands for faster decision-making capabilities in volatile industrial environments. Traditional layered solutions often introduce latency and engineering overhead that constrains enterprise productivity. DeltaV Live Enterprise View eliminates these bottlenecks by leveraging Emerson's edge capabilities to deliver control room displays through secure browser access from any network location with internet connectivity.

The new application differentiates itself from typical enterprise visualization solutions that require graphic duplication, transformation or redesign. DeltaV Live Enterprise View automatically renders graphics as operators configure them in DeltaV Live, providing immediate role-based value. Enterprise users access customized views of operator displays, reducing implementation friction and accelerating adoption across organizations.

Emerson engineered the system with security as a primary consideration. The software delivers read-only operational visibility through unidirectional data flow via the DeltaV Edge Environment, which provides secure access to contextualized DeltaV data while maintaining proper system boundaries.

The release expands Emerson's growing edge application marketplace that already includes DeltaV Edge Explorer, DeltaV Agent.Connect and various curated open-source applications such as Grafana, Jupyter Notebook and Node-RED. These applications enable users to drive enterprise optimization through advanced analytics, AI assistance, customizable dashboards, trending, alarm analysis, workflow automation and batch investigation.

For more information, visit Emerson.com